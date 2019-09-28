CFLD International showcases its international projects at 16th China-ASEAN Expo

Karawang New Industry City in Indonesia Photo: Courtesy of CFLD

CFLD International, the international arm of China Fortune Land Development, an end-to-end master planner, creator and operator of full-scale New Industry Cities, have showcased its capabilities and international project opportunities at the 16th China- ASEAN Expo on Thursday in Singapore.Having first participated in 2017, CFLD International returned to the expo this year, held from September 21 to 24 at the Nanning International Convention & Exhibition Center in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.CFLD International said, "We are proud to have showcased our end-to-end industry service offerings and our track record of planning, creating and operating thriving, eco-friendly New Industry Cities to ASEAN through our projects, which include Karawang New Industry City in Indonesia, and Nhon Trach New Industry City in Vietnam. We look forward to more opportunities to demonstrate our commitment to creating value for all."Over the four-day event, representatives from CFLD International received more than 300 guests, including Cao Haiyan, Deputy Secretary of State-Owned Asserts Supervision and Administration Commission of Hebei Province, as well as officials from Department of Commerce of Fujian Province. The team also conducted sharing sessions at the Promotion Conference on ASEAN Industrial Parks and Fujian Provincial Exhibitors' Economic and Trade Matching Symposium.The 16th China-ASEAN Expo brought together a total of 2,848 enterprises from over 30 countries, including industry leaders, Fortune 500 companies and notable private businesses. Since its inception in 2004, the China-ASEAN Expo has been an important platform to promote trade and relations between China and ASEAN.