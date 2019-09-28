HOME >>
CHINA
,
VIDEO
,
SPECIAL-COVERAGE
HK students wave national flag to celebrate 70th anniversary
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/9/28 19:57:50
RELATED ARTICLES:
Ambassadors on the 70th anniversary of the Founding of the PRC
Gala held in Paris to celebrate 70th anniversary of PRC founding
Press center for celebration of 70th anniversary of PRC founding holds 2nd press conference
Posted in:
SOCIETY
,
CHINA
,VIDEOS
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus