Lang Ping: China will face tougher challenge at Tokyo Olympic Games

Zhu Ting (L) of China spikes the ball during the Round Robin match between China and Serbia at the 2019 FIVB Women's World Cup in Osaka, Japan, Sept. 28, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

China will face tougher challenge at next year's Tokyo Olympic Games, says head coach Lang Ping after leading the Chinese women retain the FIVB World Cup title Saturday evening."We have no chance to play Italy this time and Serbia are missing several important players. I think there will be quite a few title contenders in Tokyo and we need to continue to improve and get better prepared," Lang said at the press conference after China beat Serbia 3-0 to secure the crown with their tenth straight win at the 12-team round robin tournament with one match to play on Sunday."We have improved a lot through the training. I am happy that the players were able to display what they have learned in the last months," she added.Captain Zhu Ting, who scored game-high 18 points in Saturday's game, also believed her team is stronger than last year when they finished with a bronze at the World Championship in Japan."I think we are stronger now, because everyone of us has made improvement," she said.Outside hitter Zhang Changning was content with her performance at this tournament as she placed third on the attackers' ranking."I just give myself a small target at one time and then I can make some improvement, I am happy that help the team a little more this time," she said.Middle blocker Yuan Xinyue has put her eyes on next year's Olympic Games."We have got very good experience from this tournament and the championship is a kind of encouragement to us," she said. "We have to think about the Olympics. We are improving, so are our opponents. We have to get better prepared."