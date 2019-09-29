Chinese artist's installation featured in new book, gains prominence

2019/9/29
 

Chinese artist Su Yong Photo: Courtesy of Ma Jun

Golden Bridge on the Silk Road, a symbolic artwork of Chinese artist Shu Yong was featured in a new book series: Development of New China as well as an animation about China's fast development. 

Besides, the artwork was also displayed in the square of China National Convention Center, and has attracted swarms of tourists becoming a prime attraction.

The Golden Bridge portrays China's renowned ancient Zhaozhou Bridge and features different national flowers of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) member countries.

The installation has been exhibited at numerous international conferences and summits, and gained prominence as a Chinese cultural icon. 





