Unhealthy level of air pollution reported in Bangkok

The Thai Pollution Control Department (PCD) reported on Monday an unhealthy level of air pollution covering 15 main areas in Bangkok, with particulate matter smaller than PM2.5.The PCD said that levels of 42-66 micrograms per cubic meter were found in the air, exceeding the safety threshold of 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air to the unhealthy level between 53-66 microgram per cubic meters.Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday posted on his Facebook that he has already ordered state agencies to implement measures to curb fine dusts."I am asking for cooperation from construction sites and industrial plants to reduce dust emissions in the meantime," said Prayut's Facebook page. "And to residents in Bangkok, please wear face masks when going outside."Bangkok residents on Monday morning woke up to see a cloud of small dust in the heart of the main business and shopping center districts.