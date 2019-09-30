China's research vessel returns to Qingdao after completing Arctic expedition

Photo taken on Aug. 10, 2019 shows Xiangyanghong 01, China's elite scientific research ship, in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. Xiangyanghong 01 departed from Qingdao for the 10th Arctic expedition on Saturday. (PHoto: Xinhua)

China's oceanographic research vessel, Xiangyanghong 01, has returned to Qingdao, a coastal city in the eastern province of Shandong, after completing the country's 10th Arctic research expedition, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources.Carrying a team of scientists, the vessel spent 49 days at sea and sailed more than 10,300 nautical miles, reaching 76.02 degrees north latitude.It is the first time that the vessel has conducted research in Arctic waters.The research team carried out a series of surveys, including trawling, sampling and using the Chinese underwater glider Haiyan to observe and monitor the Arctic environment.They also conducted marine surveys in the eastern Bering Sea and the northern Pacific Ocean, expanding China's exploration of the Arctic and beyond.The vessel departed on Aug. 10 and returned on Sept. 27.