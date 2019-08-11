Xiangyanghong 01 departs from Qingdao for 10th Arctic expedition

Members of an expedition team wave goodbye to family members on board Xiangyanghong 01, China's elite scientific research ship, in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 10, 2019. Xiangyanghong 01 departed from Qingdao for the 10th Arctic expedition on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Xudong)

