Xi's speech on 70th founding anniversary of CPPCC published

The speech by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on the 70th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), has been published.Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered the speech on Sept. 20 at the Central Conference on CPPCC Work, which also marked the 70th anniversary of the CPPCC.The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country from Monday.