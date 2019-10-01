Grand celebration shows peaceful intent, unity of Chinese society

A celebratory event, including a military parade, marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) was held on Tuesday morning at Tiananmen Square in Beijing. Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech and inspected the troops of the People's Liberation Army in the parade.The most eye-catching part of the celebration was the military parade, including the debut of military hardware such as 16 DF-41 ICBM, which has attracted world attention. The celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC has showcased the extraordinary image of China in the new era.China is a united and cohesive country with outstanding organizational ability. Such a spectacle, including the parade, is a super project and tests the comprehensive capabilities of the country. Strong technical support and comprehensive coordination capability are required. The one held in Beijing is a microcosm of celebrations across China.This year is unusual. In view of the ongoing trade war that has lasted over a year and a half and continuous riots in Hong Kong, some external forces want to make China a subject of ridicule. However, Chinese society hasn't divided but has become more united. The unprecedented, grand celebrations have brought more joy to the Chinese people. It will further boost the confidence of the people and pale the voices of some external forces.China has become stronger, including the country's national defense capabilities. The debut of DF-41, 16 of which participating in the military parade, indicates it has been in full service. Western analysts generally believe that DF-41 is a multiple-warhead-capable, solid-fuel and road-mobile ICBM with a range long enough to hit any target on Earth. It's an advanced nuclear strike force. DF-41 and the JL-2 will raise China's nuclear deterrent capabilities to a new level.China's national defense capabilities have been progressing in line with the country's technological and economic strength -- something expected of a major power. If one country only focuses on economy and drags its feet on defense, it will inevitably fuel external hostilities and ambitions. China should ensure a balanced development. A strong military is conducive to deterring external forces.China cherishes peace. Grand military parade is meant to enhance military transparency, not to flex muscles or coerce. Military hardware including DF-41 haven't been unveiled publicly until they are already in service. The restraint is rare in the world.It is worth mentioning that all the nuclear weapons displayed by China will not be used in pre-emptive strategic strikes, or to threaten non-nuclear nations. China is the only nuclear power that declares no-first-use nuclear policy. The firm policy will be applied to all of China's nuclear weapons.China has firm strategic planning, which won't be disrupted by temporary factors. Western media outlets, in analyzing 70th founding anniversary celebrations of the PRC, tend to list temporary factors as if the scale and level of this year's military parade is designed for those factors. China traditionally celebrates founding anniversaries every 10 years. Displaying new weaponry is also a tradition.China is marching forward steadily despite the ups and downs in 70 years. The military parade in the morning and grand gala in the evening will show China's new image, which we believe will bring positive energy and influence to a complicated world.