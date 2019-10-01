HK celebrates 70th anniversary of PRC founding despite unrest, vows to uphold ‘one country, two systems’





Photo: GT

Despite unsettled social unrest, patriotic residents in Hong Kong celebrated the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) on Tuesday with various activities to express their love for the country and share in the festival spirit, as officials reiterated that Hong Kong's future is tied to the Chinese mainland and the city must uphold "one country, two systems."At 8 am at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, thousands of representatives from different social spheres in the city gathered at a ballroom to watch the live broadcast of a flag-raising ceremony held at Golden Bauhinia Square.Matthew Cheung Kin-chung, acting chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said after the flag-raising ceremony that during the glorious course of national development, Hong Kong has leveraged its strengths to serve the mainland's needs and benefitted from its rapid development."Hong Kong's unique strengths under 'one country, two systems', coupled with its strong advantages of being backed by our motherland and open to the world, have rendered it the most open and freest city in our country," he said.While the city has been experiencing social turbulence in recent months, local officials reiterated their confidence in upholding the "one country, two systems" principle and the Basic Law, which serve as fundamentals to shape Hong Kong's future."I have full confidence in the principle. Recent social unrest has been weighing on our daily lives, and we sincerely hope that the violence could stop, allowing the city to restart its journey," Frank Chan Fan, Secretary for Transport and Housing of Hong Kong, told the Global Times."One country is priority, the fundamental. The principle has far-reaching influence, by upholding which, society needs a refreshing restart," Chan said.The acting chief executive said that only by ensuring the principle upholding the Basic Law, defending the rule of law and safeguarding national sovereignty can the city overcome challenges and continue to thrive.On Tuesday morning, the MTR shut down eight train stations after it carried out a detailed risk assessment ahead of upcoming public activities, according to a statement the company sent to the Global Times. The stations, including those in Causeway Bay, Sham Shui Po, Wong Tai Sin, Sha Tin, were closed starting 11 am on Tuesday.The city entered the 17th consecutive month of protests during the past weekend, and the Hong Kong Police Force on Monday described rampage across the city as illegal acts that were "a step closer to terrorism."Police, citing intelligence, also warned on Monday that core rioters are planning serious violence on Tuesday, including killing police officers, disguising as police to kill people, and arson inside malls. They added that suicide attackers are also being recruited.Considering that unauthorized public activities might still take place in the city on Tuesday, when National Day is a public holiday in Hong Kong, police warned the public on Monday that the street protests may become extremely dangerous on Tuesday and urged the public to remain vigilant.Despite ongoing tensions, some patriotic Hong Kong residents climbed Tai Mo Shan -- the highest peak in Hong Kong -- on Tuesday morning, hanging a 15-meter-long Chinese national flag and singing the Chinese national anthem. A group of hikers climbed Victoria Peak, cheering on the success the mainland and Hong Kong have achieved over the years.Meanwhile, dozens of flag-waving people gathered in nearby Golden Bauhinia Square to celebrate National Day.Global Times reporters also saw private vehicles, and some taxis, decorated with national flags passing Wan Chai and Causeway Bay. At Times Square in Causeway Bay, the grand military parade in Beijing to mark the 70th anniversary of PRC founding was live-streamed on the big screen on top of the front gate to the mall.