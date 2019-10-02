Building of Sao Paulo Industry Federation lit up to celebrate 70th anniversary of founding of PRC

The building of Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) is lit up in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC), in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Oct. 1, 2019. The image is a Chinese national flag, namely five-star red flag. (Xinhua/Rahel Patrasso)

The building of Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) is lit up in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC), in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Oct. 1, 2019. The image is a Chinese national flag, namely five-star red flag. (Xinhua/Rahel Patrasso)

The building of Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) is lit up in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC), in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Oct. 1, 2019. The image is a Chinese national flag, namely five-star red flag. (Xinhua/Rahel Patrasso)

The building of Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) is lit up in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC), in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Oct. 1, 2019. The image is a Chinese national flag, namely five-star red flag. (Xinhua/Rahel Patrasso)