Chinese consumers show growing interest on domestic brands: report

Chinese consumers are showing a growing preference for domestic brands as the country's steady economic growth lifts product and service appeal, a report showed.Searches for domestic brands among total brand searches rose from 38 percent in 2009 to 70 percent in 2019, Chinese search giant Baidu said in a joint report with a research institute.Consumer electronics posted the biggest rise in brand preference during this period, with an army of domestic firms like Huawei and Xiaomi gaining ground at home and overseas.Searches for cultural and entertainment products rose 36 percent in the past decade, marked by the emergences of hit movies like "The Wandering Earth."Local brands in apparel, automobile, cosmetics and food also saw a growing interest from Chinese consumers, the younger generation in particular, the report showed.