Photo: VCG

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday exchanged congratulatory messages on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries' diplomatic ties.Xi said in his message that the China-Russia relationship has achieved the highest level among major-country relations in terms of mutual trust, coordination and strategic value, and has made important contributions to maintaining world peace, stability and development.