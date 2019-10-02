Light show held in Qingdao to celebrate 70th founding anniversary of PRC

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/10/2 20:19:23

People watch a light show at the Fushan Bay marking the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)


 

