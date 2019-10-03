Chinese ballet theater stuns Turkish audiences

Dancers of China's Suzhou Ballet Theater perform in Ankara, Turkey, on Oct. 2, 2019. China's Suzhou Ballet Theater staged a stunning performance Wednesday in the Leyla Gencer Hall in Ankara. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

Dancers of China's Suzhou Ballet Theater perform in Ankara, Turkey, on Oct. 2, 2019. China's Suzhou Ballet Theater staged a stunning performance Wednesday in the Leyla Gencer Hall in Ankara. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)