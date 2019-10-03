Chinese ballet theater stuns Turkish audiences

Dancers of China's Suzhou Ballet Theater perform in Ankara, Turkey, on Oct. 2, 2019. China's Suzhou Ballet Theater staged a stunning performance Wednesday in the Leyla Gencer Hall in Ankara. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)
China's Suzhou Ballet Theater staged a stunning performance Wednesday in the Leyla Gencer Hall in Turkey's capital Ankara.
Youthful and vibrant Chinese dance troupe showed a modern and exquisite choreographic productions inspired by traditional Chinese culture.
The artists performed episodes of Chopin's Poem, Tang Yin, The Nutcracker, Cinderella, Jiangnan in misty rain, and Tchaikovsky's Giselle.
Li Ying, artistic director of the theater, said lots of their productions, including Tang Yin and Jiangnan in misty rain, have combined Chinese Jiangnan elegance with ballets, as the two are both graceful in essence.
Pan Jiabin, also artistic director of the theater, said his theater is trying to establish its unique style and that he is glad to bring their own productions abroad at the 70th anniversary of the founding the People's Republic of China (PRC).
Hesna Ozlu, a music teacher from Turkey, said she was astounded by the sensational body movements of the dancers, adding the costumes and the stage also left a great impression.
The production was hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Turkey, Chinese Ministry of Culture
and Turkey-China Friendship Association.
Established in 2007, the Suzhou Ballet Theater has quickly developed into one of the most renowned ballet groups in China. Suzhou established its legacy as a pioneer in Chinese ballet history for its performances in a variety of works ranging from classic, contemporary and modern. It has performed in more than 10 countries.
Led by Li and Pan, the theater includes members who come from major ballet companies and dance academies in China. It has performed many classics such as Swan Lake, Sleeping Beauty, and Coppelia. It has also recreated several world famous plays with a modern Chinese twist, including The Nutcracker and Romeo and Juliet.