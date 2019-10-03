Paris knife attack leaves four police officers dead

File photo: VCG

At least four police officers were killed and another five people were injured in a knife attack at the police headquarters of Paris, the capital of France, on Thursday afternoon, French television channel BFM TV reported.The attacker, who worked as an employee of the police headquarters, was eventually shot dead by the police in the courtyard of the premises, AFP reported citing a source. His motive is not currently known.Following the attack, police cordoned off the surrounding area, as well as at least one metro station near the scene, for security concerns.