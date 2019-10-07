Dateng Gorge water conservancy project under construction in China's Guangxi





Photo taken on Oct. 6, 2019 shows the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project under construction on the Xijiang River in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The Dateng Gorge hydro dam is designed for multiple purposes from flood control, navigation to power generation. In particular, it will reduce river salinity during the dry season, improving the quality of water supplied to Pearl River Delta cities including Macao. The water conservancy project is estimated to finish construction in 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Constructors work at the construction site of the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project on the Xijiang River during the National Day holiday in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 6, 2019. The Dateng Gorge hydro dam is designed for multiple purposes from flood control, navigation to power generation. In particular, it will reduce river salinity during the dry season, improving the quality of water supplied to Pearl River Delta cities including Macao. The water conservancy project is estimated to finish construction in 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Constructors work at the construction site of the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project on the Xijiang River during the National Day holiday in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 6, 2019. The Dateng Gorge hydro dam is designed for multiple purposes from flood control, navigation to power generation. In particular, it will reduce river salinity during the dry season, improving the quality of water supplied to Pearl River Delta cities including Macao. The water conservancy project is estimated to finish construction in 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Constructors work at the construction site of the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project on the Xijiang River during the National Day holiday in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 6, 2019. The Dateng Gorge hydro dam is designed for multiple purposes from flood control, navigation to power generation. In particular, it will reduce river salinity during the dry season, improving the quality of water supplied to Pearl River Delta cities including Macao. The water conservancy project is estimated to finish construction in 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)