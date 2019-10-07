12th Tibet Qomolangma Photo Exhibition held in Lhasa, China's Tibet





Visitors view a photographic work displayed during the 12th Tibet Qomolangma Photo Exhibition held on the square of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 4, 2019. About 400 photographic works including 100 historical pictures covering a wide range of Tibetan subjects like folk-custom, culture and geography were on display during the exhibition. (Xinhua/Zhou Jinshuai)

Visitors view photographic works displayed during the 12th Tibet Qomolangma Photo Exhibition held on the square of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 4, 2019. About 400 photographic works including 100 historical pictures covering a wide range of Tibetan subjects like folk-custom, culture and geography were on display during the exhibition. (Xinhua/Zhou Jinshuai)