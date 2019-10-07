Egyptians commemorate 46th anniversary of 1973 Arab-Israeli War





People visit the Sadat Memorial on the occasion of the 46th anniversary of the October War in Cairo, Egypt, on Oct. 6, 2019. Egyptians commemorated on Sunday the 46th anniversary of the October War, also known as the 1973 Arab-Israeli War. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomma)

