Railway stations across China witness travel rush

Source: Published: 2019/10/7 14:27:15

Passengers walk to exit the Guiyang Railway Station in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 6, 2019. As the seven-day National Day holiday draws to an end, railway stations across the country witnessed a travel rush on Oct. 6. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)


 

Passengers wait to board trains at Nanchang West Railway Station in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 6, 2019. As the seven-day National Day holiday draws to an end, railway stations across the country witnessed a travel rush on Oct. 6. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)


 

Passengers wait to board trains at Nanchang West Railway Station in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 6, 2019. As the seven-day National Day holiday draws to an end, railway stations across the country witnessed a travel rush on Oct. 6. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)


 

Passengers crowd the square of Guiyang Railway Station in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 6, 2019. As the seven-day National Day holiday draws to an end, railway stations across the country witnessed a travel rush on Oct. 6. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: CHINA,CHINA FOCUS
blog comments powered by Disqus