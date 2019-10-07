Railway stations across China witness travel rush





Passengers walk to exit the Guiyang Railway Station in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 6, 2019. As the seven-day National Day holiday draws to an end, railway stations across the country witnessed a travel rush on Oct. 6. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Passengers wait to board trains at Nanchang West Railway Station in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 6, 2019. As the seven-day National Day holiday draws to an end, railway stations across the country witnessed a travel rush on Oct. 6. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Passengers wait to board trains at Nanchang West Railway Station in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 6, 2019. As the seven-day National Day holiday draws to an end, railway stations across the country witnessed a travel rush on Oct. 6. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Passengers crowd the square of Guiyang Railway Station in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 6, 2019. As the seven-day National Day holiday draws to an end, railway stations across the country witnessed a travel rush on Oct. 6. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)