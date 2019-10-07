Cuban Embassy marks 59th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Three Cuban dancers present their country's traditional dancing to the audience. Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

On the occasion of the 59th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Cuba, a special reception took place at the Cuban Embassy in China on September 25.The event was also a farewell party for the Cuban Ambassador to China Miguel Ángel Ramírez who will soon finish his post in China and return to Cuba. In the welcome speech by Ramírez, he reviewed the early period of the diplomatic relations between the two countries and the achievements in bilateral ties from the past till now."During these 59 years of uninterrupted relations, the links between our two communist parties, governments and people have been relentlessly strengthened, and today it has reached a stage of maturity and integrality," the ambassador said. "Political dialogue at the highest level and frequent exchange of experience in the construction of socialism, according to the characteristics of each country, reflect the strong mutual trust that exists."Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang made positive comments on the development of China-Cuba relations and fully affirmed Ramírez's contribution to promoting the traditional friendship, exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in various fields.