Czech-China Art Salon sparks bilateral exchanges in literature

Chinese and Czech guests share their thoughts on literatures of the two countries. Photo: Courtesy of the Czech Embassy in China

The Czech National Day and Czech-China Art Salon took place in the Embassy of the Czech Republic in China on September 26.As one of a series of activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Czech Republic, the event aimed to share the achievements of China-Czech cultural exchanges in literature works of the two counties.Former president of the Czech Republic Václav Klaus, Czech Ambassador to China Vladimír Tomšík, Vice President of the China Writers Association Jie Di Ma Jia, the famous Chinese writer Liu Zhenyun and other guests attended the event.Hosted by Ivana Grollová, deputy head of mission of the Czech Embassy in China, the event consisted of a keynote speech, writers' roundtable discussion, film, drama and art sharing, as well as Czech language teaching and translation.Tomšík gave a welcome speech to the audience on aspects of literature publishing, art, language and historical studies of the two countries and expressed his wishes for further people-to-people interaction between China and the Czech Republic.