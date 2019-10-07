Chongqing Municipality issues travel texts to residents

Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Photo: VCG

Residents in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality receive a text message every day to remind them of the peak shifts in travel during the seven-day National Day holiday in order to leave enough space for tourists.Chongqing is one of the most popular destinations for Chinese tourists, especially during the seven-day holiday. Some famous scenic spots in the city become a sea of people during the holiday.To leave more space to out-of-town visitors and relieve crowded conditions, the Chongqing government sends text messages to local residents many times during the holiday and reminds them to stay at home or choose a different time to go out.Some residents found that the messages are sent every day, so they replied to them jokingly by saying they had already received the message and will not go out in the crowded streets, and that the government does not need to send the message to them again. "I have ordered takeout these days and do not go out any more. Please do not send this message to me," one resident replied. Other residents said that these visitors drive Chongqing's economy, so they are willing to let them have more fun in the city.Many tourists told Pear Video that Chongqing residents are very warm-hearted and they are thankful for the city's consideration, and they will come back to tour in the future.