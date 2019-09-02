Bamboo shoots collectors in China's Chongqing

Photo taken on Aug. 30, 2019 shows bamboo shoots on the Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing. A lucky bamboo shoots collector on the Jinfo Mountain can harvest more than 6,000 bamboo shoots a day, which can increase his income by 7,000 to 10,000 yuan (about 1,398 US dollars) in the harvest season. According to local authorities, Nanchuan District has more than 100,000 mu (about 6,667 hectares) of bamboo shoot forests, which attract more than 10,000 people to collect bamboo shoots every year. (Photo: Xinhua)

Bamboo shoots collectors eat their lunch in a shed on the Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 30, 2019. A lucky bamboo shoots collector on the Jinfo Mountain can harvest more than 6,000 bamboo shoots a day, which can increase his income by 7,000 to 10,000 yuan (about 1,398 U.S. dollars) in the harvest season. According to local authorities, Nanchuan District has more than 100,000 mu (about 6,667 hectares) of bamboo shoot forests, which attract more than 10,000 people to collect bamboo shoots every year. (Photo: Xinhua)

Bamboo shoots collector Zhou Qipei pours water to boil bamboo shoots on the Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 30, 2019. A lucky bamboo shoots collector on the Jinfo Mountain can harvest more than 6,000 bamboo shoots a day, which can increase his income by 7,000 to 10,000 yuan (about 1,398 US dollars) in the harvest season. According to local authorities, Nanchuan District has more than 100,000 mu (about 6,667 hectares) of bamboo shoot forests, which attract more than 10,000 people to collect bamboo shoots every year. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man pours bamboo shoots into a big pot in a shed on the Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 30, 2019. A lucky bamboo shoots collector on the Jinfo Mountain can harvest more than 6,000 bamboo shoots a day, which can increase his income by 7,000 to 10,000 yuan (about 1,398 US dollars) in the harvest season. According to local authorities, Nanchuan District has more than 100,000 mu (about 6,667 hectares) of bamboo shoot forests, which attract more than 10,000 people to collect bamboo shoots every year. (Photo: Xinhua)

Bamboo shoots collector Gao Qiang peels bamboo shoots on the Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 30, 2019. A lucky bamboo shoots collector on the Jinfo Mountain can harvest more than 6,000 bamboo shoots a day, which can increase his income by 7,000 to 10,000 yuan (about 1,398 US dollars) in the harvest season. According to local authorities, Nanchuan District has more than 100,000 mu (about 6,667 hectares) of bamboo shoot forests, which attract more than 10,000 people to collect bamboo shoots every year. (Photo: Xinhua)

Bamboo shoots collectors peel bamboo shoots on the Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 30, 2019. A lucky bamboo shoots collector on the Jinfo Mountain can harvest more than 6,000 bamboo shoots a day, which can increase his income by 7,000 to 10,000 yuan (about 1,398 US dollars) in the harvest season. According to local authorities, Nanchuan District has more than 100,000 mu (about 6,667 hectares) of bamboo shoot forests, which attract more than 10,000 people to collect bamboo shoots every year. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 30, 2019 shows boiled bamboo shoots in a shed on the Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing. A lucky bamboo shoots collector on the Jinfo Mountain can harvest more than 6,000 bamboo shoots a day, which can increase his income by 7,000 to 10,000 yuan (about 1,398 US dollars) in the harvest season. According to local authorities, Nanchuan District has more than 100,000 mu (about 6,667 hectares) of bamboo shoot forests, which attract more than 10,000 people to collect bamboo shoots every year. (Photo: Xinhua)

A bamboo shoots collector peels a bamboo shoot on the Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 30, 2019. A lucky bamboo shoots collector on the Jinfo Mountain can harvest more than 6,000 bamboo shoots a day, which can increase his income by 7,000 to 10,000 yuan (about 1,398 U.S. dollars) in the harvest season. According to local authorities, Nanchuan District has more than 100,000 mu (about 6,667 hectares) of bamboo shoot forests, which attract more than 10,000 people to collect bamboo shoots every year. (Photo: Xinhua)

A bamboo shoots collector airs bamboo shoots in a shed on the Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 30, 2019. A lucky bamboo shoots collector on the Jinfo Mountain can harvest more than 6,000 bamboo shoots a day, which can increase his income by 7,000 to 10,000 yuan (about 1,398 U.S. dollars) in the harvest season. According to local authorities, Nanchuan District has more than 100,000 mu (about 6,667 hectares) of bamboo shoot forests, which attract more than 10,000 people to collect bamboo shoots every year. (Photo: Xinhua)

Bamboo shoots collectors count bamboo shoots on the Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 30, 2019. A lucky bamboo shoots collector on the Jinfo Mountain can harvest more than 6,000 bamboo shoots a day, which can increase his income by 7,000 to 10,000 yuan (about 1,398 US dollars) in the harvest season. According to local authorities, Nanchuan District has more than 100,000 mu (about 6,667 hectares) of bamboo shoot forests, which attract more than 10,000 people to collect bamboo shoots every year. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman collecting bamboo shoots rests on road on the Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 30, 2019. A lucky bamboo shoots collector on the Jinfo Mountain can harvest more than 6,000 bamboo shoots a day, which can increase his income by 7,000 to 10,000 yuan (about 1,398 US dollars) in the harvest season. According to local authorities, Nanchuan District has more than 100,000 mu (about 6,667 hectares) of bamboo shoot forests, which attract more than 10,000 people to collect bamboo shoots every year. (Photo: Xinhua)

Bamboo shoots collectors rest on the Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 30, 2019. A lucky bamboo shoots collector on the Jinfo Mountain can harvest more than 6,000 bamboo shoots a day, which can increase his income by 7,000 to 10,000 yuan (about 1,398 US dollars) in the harvest season. According to local authorities, Nanchuan District has more than 100,000 mu (about 6,667 hectares) of bamboo shoot forests, which attract more than 10,000 people to collect bamboo shoots every year. (Photo: Xinhua)

Bamboo shoots collectors count bamboo shoots on the Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 30, 2019. A lucky bamboo shoots collector on the Jinfo Mountain can harvest more than 6,000 bamboo shoots a day, which can increase his income by 7,000 to 10,000 yuan (about 1,398 US dollars) in the harvest season. According to local authorities, Nanchuan District has more than 100,000 mu (about 6,667 hectares) of bamboo shoot forests, which attract more than 10,000 people to collect bamboo shoots every year. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man collects bamboo shoots on the Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 30, 2019. A lucky bamboo shoots collector on the Jinfo Mountain can harvest more than 6,000 bamboo shoots a day, which can increase his income by 7,000 to 10,000 yuan (about 1,398 US dollars) in the harvest season. According to local authorities, Nanchuan District has more than 100,000 mu (about 6,667 hectares) of bamboo shoot forests, which attract more than 10,000 people to collect bamboo shoots every year. (Photo: Xinhua)

People collects bamboo shoots on the Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 30, 2019. A lucky bamboo shoots collector on the Jinfo Mountain can harvest more than 6,000 bamboo shoots a day, which can increase his income by 7,000 to 10,000 yuan (about 1,398 US dollars) in the harvest season. According to local authorities, Nanchuan District has more than 100,000 mu (about 6,667 hectares) of bamboo shoot forests, which attract more than 10,000 people to collect bamboo shoots every year. (Photo: Xinhua)

A bamboo shoots collector works in a shed on the Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 30, 2019. A lucky bamboo shoots collector on the Jinfo Mountain can harvest more than 6,000 bamboo shoots a day, which can increase his income by 7,000 to 10,000 yuan (about 1,398 US dollars) in the harvest season. According to local authorities, Nanchuan District has more than 100,000 mu (about 6,667 hectares) of bamboo shoot forests, which attract more than 10,000 people to collect bamboo shoots every year. (Photo: Xinhua)