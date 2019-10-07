Horoscope

Happy birthday:







No matter what tasks you decide to take on today, make sure you approach them with passion! Letting someone else take care of your business will be your downfall as they will be unable to take care of things as well as you are able. Your lucky numbers: 3, 6, 9, 11, 16.



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



While you may not want to hurt someone's feelings, the truth, now matter how hard it may be to hear, is always the best way to go. Feel free to give people your time and energy, but let them look elsewhere for monetary support. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You will brush shoulders with an opportunity to prove your worth at the office today. Make sure you give your all or this chance will pass you by. Promoting your talents and networking with business associates is sure to help bring favorable attention your way. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Some inclement weather will mean you should focus on creative indoor activities during your time off. Redecorating or refurbishing even a small area of your home will provide a sense of accomplishment and pride. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



A short distance jaunt to an unusual destination will give you something new to think about. You will improve your chances at fun by taking a close friend along for the ride. Orange will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Try to welcome change with an open mind. An optimistic outlook will help reduce your stress and make it easier to adapt to a confusing situation. ✭✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



A trip to the shopping mall is sure to help brighten your day, just make sure you keep a close eye on your wallet. ✭✭✭



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Do not be pressured into making any snap decisions today. Leave yourself enough time to weigh the pros and cons before you make any commitments. Someone has been hinting that they are interested in being more than friends, but you haven't noticed just yet. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



You will have to multitask if you want to successfully complete the numerous tasks you face today. Do not stop or relax until you have everything managed and under control. Your financial luck is on the rise. This will be an excellent time for investments. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Do not waste your time or energy dwelling on life's disappointments. Focusing on the positive side of things will help you move past any regrets you are harboring. There is a high chance of rain and romance today! ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Make sure you deal with any legal or financial problems personally. Anything that could have a direct impact on you and your family is far too important to be left in the hands of others. ✭✭✭



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



This will be one of those days during which you should take care of things yourself. A friend may be in need of some help. ✭✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



While your generosity is commendable, you will have to learn to say no if you want to avoid running into some financial problems. Education will be highlighted. ✭✭✭

