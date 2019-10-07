Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/10/7 19:53:39

Puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Half-price sale acronym

  5 Do a laundry chore

  9 Monkey's ___

 14 Bell Labs operating system

 15 BLT condiment

 16 Earhart, for one

 17 Convention speakers addressing a captive audience?

 20 Vampires' nemeses

 21 Leonidas Chaney's nickname

 22 Tina of "Wine Country"

 23 Figure with a gurney, briefly

 24 One-armed ___

 26 Easy pitches

 29 Indelicate

 31 "Thunderstruck" group

 34 "Got it!"

 35 Traverse the seven seas

 36 Mrs. Fred Mertz

 37 French dessert in Stephen King's hometown?

 41 Apt exams for a dental school?

 42 Soft ball purveyor

 43 Secretive org.

 44 Janet in Clinton's cabinet

 45 Computer character code

 47 Internet customer

 48 Combat helicopter

 50 Swindle

 52 Rosy-fingered goddess

 54 You might get one for Christmas

 55 Anastasia's love interest

 59 Group of crime fighters sculpted in clay?

 62 "Cuchi-Cuchi" singer

 63 Bequeath

 64 Hankering

 65 Command to a band

 66 Proofreader's instruction that can be removed from 17-, 37- or 59-Across to reveal a real phrase

 67 ___ out (scrapes by)

DOWN

  1 Future flowers

  2 Law school first-year

  3 ___ monster (desert lizard)

  4 Certain daisies

  5 Eco-friendly auto

  6 Quaker morsels

  7 Toast option

  8 Alice B. ___

  9 Overturn

 10 Chill in the air

 11 Dimpled facial features

 12 Passed-down tales

 13 Site for crafts

 18 Diamond, e.g.

 19 Billions of years

 24 Tightrope walker's skill

 25 "I can't believe ___ the whole thing!"

 26 Slaying the Nemean lion, e.g.

 27 Chicago hub

 28 Perch for a wheelie, perhaps

 30 Grand Canyon's perimeter

 32 Thick

 33 Word after "all" or "crystal"

 35 ... --- ...

 36 Seasonal toymaker

 38 Cafeteria ladleful, maybe

 39 Opus ___

 40 "Spamalot" lyricist

 45 Hydrochloric, for one

 46 Canny

 47 One-of-a-kind

 49 In progress

 51 Meditation noises

 52 Inscribe

 53 Surprised greeting

 55 Farmer's place, in a song

 56 Ankara resident

 57 Fury

 58 March 15, e.g.

 60 Test in a tube, briefly

 61 ___ like a rug

Solution





