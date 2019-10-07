Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Half-price sale acronym
5 Do a laundry chore
9 Monkey's ___
14 Bell Labs operating system
15 BLT condiment
16 Earhart, for one
17 Convention speakers addressing a captive audience?
20 Vampires' nemeses
21 Leonidas Chaney's nickname
22 Tina of "Wine Country"
23 Figure with a gurney, briefly
24 One-armed ___
26 Easy pitches
29 Indelicate
31 "Thunderstruck" group
34 "Got it!"
35 Traverse the seven seas
36 Mrs. Fred Mertz
37 French dessert in Stephen King's hometown?
41 Apt exams for a dental school?
42 Soft ball purveyor
43 Secretive org.
44 Janet in Clinton's cabinet
45 Computer character code
47 Internet customer
48 Combat helicopter
50 Swindle
52 Rosy-fingered goddess
54 You might get one for Christmas
55 Anastasia's love interest
59 Group of crime fighters sculpted in clay?
62 "Cuchi-Cuchi" singer
63 Bequeath
64 Hankering
65 Command to a band
66 Proofreader's instruction that can be removed from 17-, 37- or 59-Across to reveal a real phrase
67 ___ out (scrapes by)
DOWN
1 Future flowers
2 Law school first-year
3 ___ monster (desert lizard)
4 Certain daisies
5 Eco-friendly auto
6 Quaker morsels
7 Toast option
8 Alice B. ___
9 Overturn
10 Chill in the air
11 Dimpled facial features
12 Passed-down tales
13 Site for crafts
18 Diamond, e.g.
19 Billions of years
24 Tightrope walker's skill
25 "I can't believe ___ the whole thing!"
26 Slaying the Nemean lion, e.g.
27 Chicago hub
28 Perch for a wheelie, perhaps
30 Grand Canyon's perimeter
32 Thick
33 Word after "all" or "crystal"
35 ... --- ...
36 Seasonal toymaker
38 Cafeteria ladleful, maybe
39 Opus ___
40 "Spamalot" lyricist
45 Hydrochloric, for one
46 Canny
47 One-of-a-kind
49 In progress
51 Meditation noises
52 Inscribe
53 Surprised greeting
55 Farmer's place, in a song
56 Ankara resident
57 Fury
58 March 15, e.g.
60 Test in a tube, briefly
61 ___ like a rug
Solution