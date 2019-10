Puzzle

1 Half-price sale acronym5 Do a laundry chore9 Monkey's ___14 Bell Labs operating system15 BLT condiment16 Earhart, for one17 Convention speakers addressing a captive audience?20 Vampires' nemeses21 Leonidas Chaney's nickname22 Tina of "Wine Country"23 Figure with a gurney, briefly24 One-armed ___26 Easy pitches29 Indelicate31 "Thunderstruck" group34 "Got it!"35 Traverse the seven seas36 Mrs. Fred Mertz37 French dessert in Stephen King's hometown?41 Apt exams for a dental school?42 Soft ball purveyor43 Secretive org.44 Janet in Clinton's cabinet45 Computer character code47 Internet customer48 Combat helicopter50 Swindle52 Rosy-fingered goddess54 You might get one for Christmas 55 Anastasia's love interest59 Group of crime fighters sculpted in clay?62 "Cuchi-Cuchi" singer63 Bequeath64 Hankering65 Command to a band66 Proofreader's instruction that can be removed from 17-, 37- or 59-Across to reveal a real phrase67 ___ out (scrapes by)DOWN1 Future flowers2 Law school first-year3 ___ monster (desert lizard)4 Certain daisies5 Eco-friendly auto6 Quaker morsels7 Toast option8 Alice B. ___9 Overturn10 Chill in the air11 Dimpled facial features12 Passed-down tales13 Site for crafts18 Diamond, e.g.19 Billions of years24 Tightrope walker's skill25 "I can't believe ___ the whole thing!"26 Slaying the Nemean lion, e.g.27 Chicago hub28 Perch for a wheelie, perhaps30 Grand Canyon's perimeter32 Thick33 Word after "all" or "crystal"35 ... --- ...36 Seasonal toymaker38 Cafeteria ladleful, maybe39 Opus ___40 "Spamalot" lyricist45 Hydrochloric, for one46 Canny47 One-of-a-kind49 In progress51 Meditation noises52 Inscribe53 Surprised greeting55 Farmer's place, in a song56 Ankara resident57 Fury58 March 15, e.g.60 Test in a tube, briefly61 ___ like a rug

Solution