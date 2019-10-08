Thousands protest in Kiev against autonomy plan for E. Ukraine





Protesters gather on the Independence Square in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, Oct. 6, 2019. Thousands of people took to the streets in Kiev on Sunday to protest against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's decision to grant autonomy to the part of eastern Ukraine not controlled by Kiev. Protesters demanded that the authorities dismiss Andriy Bogdan, the head of the presidential office, and change the eastern Ukraine conflict resolution plan, which allows the region to receive temporary special status during local elections. The protesters blamed Zelensky and his team for "surrendering to Russia," whom they believed signed the Steinmeier formula on Tuesday at the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) meeting in Minsk, the capital of Belarus. The TCG, which consists of diplomats from Ukraine, Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, agreed Tuesday on the Steinmeier formula which envisages a ceasefire, withdrawal of troops and amnesty regarding the situation in the country's eastern Donbass region. (Photo by Sergey Starostenko/Xinhua)

Thousands of people took to the streets in Kiev on Sunday to protest against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's decision to grant autonomy to the part of eastern Ukraine not controlled by Kiev.Protesters gathered on the main square of Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, and later marched towards the presidential office and the parliament building chanting "No Surrender!"They demanded that the authorities dismiss Andriy Bogdan, the head of the presidential office, and change the eastern Ukraine conflict resolution plan, which allows the region to receive temporary special status during local elections.The protesters blamed Zelensky and his team for "surrendering to Russia," whom they believed signed the Steinmeier formula on Tuesday at the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) meeting in Minsk, the capital of Belarus.The rally was supported by a number of politicians, including Ukrainian Former President Petro Poroshenko, who was seen in the crowd.The protesters plan to have another rally on Oct. 14.The TCG, which consists of diplomats from Ukraine, Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, agreed Tuesday on the Steinmeier formula which envisages a ceasefire, withdrawal of troops and amnesty regarding the situation in the country's eastern Donbass region.