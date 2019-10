Photo: Chen Qingqing/GT

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday at a press conference that violence in Hong Kong may lead to unemployment as the scale of the damages is now significant, heavily weighing on various industries including retails, services and so on.She noted that the anti-mask law will need time to be fully effective. "We are proud of Hong Kong, as it's a city ruled by law, and people need to follow the rules to safeguard this core value."