Stunning scenery in Lhasa, China's Tibet

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/10/8 10:51:32

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 7, 2019 shows a view of the Lhasa River valley in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo by Sun Fei/Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 7, 2019 shows a view of the Lhasa River valley in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo by Sun Fei/Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 7, 2019 shows a view of the Lhasa River valley in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo by Sun Fei/Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 7, 2019 shows a view of the Lhasa River valley in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo by Sun Fei/Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 7, 2019 shows a view of the Lhasa River valley in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo by Sun Fei/Xinhua)


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus