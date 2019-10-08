Sculpture "Bouquet of Tulips" seen in Paris, France

Published: 2019/10/8

People gather around the sculpture "Bouquet of Tulips" near the Petit Palais in Paris, France, Oct. 7, 2019. American artist Jeff Koons unveiled in Paris on Oct. 4 his sculpture "Bouquet of Tulips", a tribute to the victims of terrorist attacks in the French capital in November 2015. The 12-meter high piece depicts a giant hand squeezing a bouquet of eleven colourful tulips. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)


 

