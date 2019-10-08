RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

A new project will come your way. You may feel like taking action right away today, but careful thinking and planning will be necessary if you want to attain your goals. Try to keep your plans on the down low until you have everything ready to go. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 6, 12, 14.Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Your emotions will flare up and explode if you do not keep yourself distracted today. Physical activities will help keep your temper in check and improve your health at the same time! Money matters are looking up for you. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Charity will be highlighted. Work within your neighborhood will change the way you see others and how they view you as well. When it comes to love and romance, things are looking up for you. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)A chance to get closer to someone you love is heading your way, but it will not be wise to mix business with pleasure. Unleash your imagination and your creativity will not let you down. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Focus your energies today on taking care of that special someone... yourself! Feel free to go on a shopping spree or treat yourself to an expensive meal. An opportunity is heading your way that will allow you to use your skills in a diverse, creative and helpful manner. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Something may appear to be a big deal, but is in fact not a major issue. Looking at things clearly will prevent you from making a mountain out of a mole hill. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)You are very close to achieving a huge career milestone. You may want to rest, but keep pushing until you cross the finish line. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)An old flame may end up complicating your love life if you are not open with them about your intentions. Lady Luck will be on your side when it comes to financial matters. This will prove to be an excellent time to look into investments. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)This will be a good time to get back to the basics. By simplifying your life, you will be able to figure out what is and is not working for you. Once you have determined this, you can then trim the fat from your life. Purple will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)While no one is going to thank you for those extra hours you have been putting in at work, the financial results will be well worth it. Love and romance will improve your personal life and bring you greater happiness. ✭✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Tired of the same old, same old? Making some simple changes to the way your furniture is arranged can help make your home feel brand new. Financial matters will require your personal attention. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Do not immediately brush off someone who is offering you advice. While their suggestions may not be exactly what you need, they will lead you in the right direction. A friendly get-together will prove entertaining. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)You will encounter several potentially lucrative opportunities today. There is money to be made, but you will have to do your homework. ✭✭✭