Learning Chinese

happy幸福(xìnɡfú)A: This report here is pretty interesting.这有个报道很有趣。(zhè yǒuɡè bàodào hěn yǒuqù.)B: What report?什么报道？(shénme bàodào?)A: The title is called "Being depressed in the happiest country."题目叫《在最幸福的国家里抑郁》。(tímù jiào zài zuì xìnɡfú de ɡuójiā lǐ yìyù.)B: What place is the happiest country?最幸福的国家是哪儿？(zuì xìnɡfú de ɡuójiā shì nǎer?)A: Finland.芬兰呀。(fēnlán ya.)B: Isn't Finland in northern Europe? It's so cold. I think it would be hard to feel happy there.芬兰不在北欧吗？那么冷。我想想就觉得很难感到幸福。(fēnlán bùzài běiōu ma? nà me lěnɡ. wǒ xiǎnɡxiǎnɡ jiù juédé hěn nán ɡǎndào xìnɡfú.)A: This is according to a UN ranking. Finland has already won two years in a row.这是联合国的一个排名显示的。而且芬兰已经是连续第二年夺冠了。(zhèshì liánhéɡuó de yīɡè páimínɡ xiǎnshì de. érqiě fēnlán yǐjīnɡ shì liánxù dìèr nián duóɡuàn le.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT