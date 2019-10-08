Learning Chinese

Chat attack
happy
幸福
(xìnɡfú)
A: This report here is pretty interesting.
这有个报道很有趣。
(zhè yǒuɡè bàodào hěn yǒuqù.)
B: What report?
什么报道？
(shénme bàodào?)
A: The title is called "Being depressed in the happiest country."
题目叫《在最幸福的国家里抑郁》。
(tímù jiào zài zuì xìnɡfú de ɡuójiā lǐ yìyù.)
B: What place is the happiest country?
最幸福的国家是哪儿？
(zuì xìnɡfú de ɡuójiā shì nǎer?)
A: Finland.
芬兰呀。
(fēnlán ya.)
B: Isn't Finland in northern Europe? It's so cold. I think it would be hard to feel happy there.
芬兰不在北欧吗？那么冷。我想想就觉得很难感到幸福。
(fēnlán bùzài běiōu ma? nà me lěnɡ. wǒ xiǎnɡxiǎnɡ jiù juédé hěn nán ɡǎndào xìnɡfú.)
A: This is according to a UN ranking. Finland has already won two years in a row.
这是联合国的一个排名显示的。而且芬兰已经是连续第二年夺冠了。
(zhèshì liánhéɡuó de yīɡè páimínɡ xiǎnshì de. érqiě fēnlán yǐjīnɡ shì liánxù dìèr nián duóɡuàn le.)
