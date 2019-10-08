Learning Chinese

Chat attack

happy

幸福

(xìnɡfú) 

A: This report here is pretty interesting.

这有个报道很有趣。

(zhè yǒuɡè bàodào hěn yǒuqù.) 

B: What report? 

什么报道？

(shénme bàodào?)

A: The title is called "Being depressed in the happiest country."

题目叫《在最幸福的国家里抑郁》。

(tímù jiào zài zuì xìnɡfú de ɡuójiā lǐ yìyù.)

B: What place is the happiest country? 

最幸福的国家是哪儿？

(zuì xìnɡfú de ɡuójiā shì nǎer?)

A: Finland.

芬兰呀。

(fēnlán ya.)

B: Isn't Finland in northern Europe? It's so cold. I think it would be hard to feel happy there. 

芬兰不在北欧吗？那么冷。我想想就觉得很难感到幸福。

(fēnlán bùzài běiōu ma? nà me lěnɡ. wǒ xiǎnɡxiǎnɡ jiù juédé hěn nán ɡǎndào xìnɡfú.)

A: This is according to a UN ranking. Finland has already won two years in a row.

这是联合国的一个排名显示的。而且芬兰已经是连续第二年夺冠了。

(zhèshì liánhéɡuó de yīɡè páimínɡ xiǎnshì de. érqiě fēnlán yǐjīnɡ shì liánxù dìèr nián duóɡuàn le.)

