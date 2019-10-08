Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/10/8 16:03:39

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 ___ Punk ("Around the World" duo)

  5 Maturation

 11 Big name in talks

 14 Rights org. co-founded by Helen Keller

 15 Be unable to stomach

 16 Partners' possessive

 17 1919 World Series runners-up, informally

 19 Blessing-curse connector

 20 Visual palindrome

 21 Stained by a pen, say

 22 Footwear company named for an antelope

 24 "No ifs, ___ or buts!"

 25 Get away

 26 Freaks out

 29 Drone registration org.

 31 Poems of admiration

 32 Guiding principle

 33 Unpredictable way to go

 35 Of ocean movements

 36 Windows file extension

 37 Tennis star Rafael

 42 Lymph ___ (immune system parts)

 44 Indian language

 45 Actor McGregor

 49 Enterprise letters

 50 Biblical land

 51 Batman voice Will

 53 Go on a tirade

 54 Glittery holiday strips

 55 Very soft mineral

 56 Word after "frat" or "tech"

 59 "Let's call ___ draw"

 60 1988 film about 17-Across, and a hint to the starred clues

 63 Vancouver Canucks' org.

 64 Discomfort

 65 "Winning ___ everything"

 66 Some appliances

 67 School day division

 68 Toy brick

DOWN

  1 *Official order

  2 Like muscles after doing CrossFit, perhaps

  3 Leave in a hurry

  4 Rubber ducky's place

  5 They secrete

  6 Scotch on the ___

  7 Like some scotch

  8 Oz. and kg.

  9 "Walden" writer Henry David

 10 Puts a jinx on

 11 "Oh well"

 12 Latvia's continent

 13 *Plants used in rituals

 18 Tallest U.S. president

 23 Environmentalist's prefix

 24 Verdi princess

 26 %: Abbr.

 27 *Italian fashion house

 28 Name hidden in "online dating"

 29 "Sly" animals

 30 *Oversees

 33 *Sends back, in court

 34 Improve

 38 65-Across, alternatively

 39 Double-helix molecule

 40 *Plummer or Bynes

 41 Architect Maya

 43 Trace around

 45 *Issuing forth

 46 Squirm

 47 Historical records

 48 Super ___ (classic console)

 50 Soothed

 52 Get ready for a drive, in golf

 53 ___ Rizzo ("Midnight Cowboy  role)

 55 Bangkok language

 56 Speakers brand

 57 Ladder step

 58 *Couch go-with

 61 Neighbor of Belgium: Abbr.

 62 Zero

Solution



 

