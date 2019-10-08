Puzzle

1 ___ Punk ("Around the World" duo)5 Maturation11 Big name in talks14 Rights org. co-founded by Helen Keller15 Be unable to stomach16 Partners' possessive17 1919 World Series runners-up, informally19 Blessing-curse connector20 Visual palindrome21 Stained by a pen, say22 Footwear company named for an antelope24 "No ifs, ___ or buts!"25 Get away26 Freaks out29 Drone registration org.31 Poems of admiration32 Guiding principle33 Unpredictable way to go35 Of ocean movements36 Windows file extension37 Tennis star Rafael42 Lymph ___ (immune system parts)44 Indian language45 Actor McGregor49 Enterprise letters50 Biblical land51 Batman voice Will53 Go on a tirade54 Glittery holiday strips55 Very soft mineral56 Word after "frat" or "tech"59 "Let's call ___ draw"60 1988 film about 17-Across, and a hint to the starred clues63 Vancouver Canucks' org.64 Discomfort65 "Winning ___ everything"66 Some appliances67 School day division68 Toy brick1 *Official order2 Like muscles after doing CrossFit, perhaps3 Leave in a hurry4 Rubber ducky's place5 They secrete6 Scotch on the ___7 Like some scotch8 Oz. and kg.9 "Walden" writer Henry David10 Puts a jinx on11 "Oh well"12 Latvia's continent13 *Plants used in rituals18 Tallest U.S. president23 Environmentalist's prefix24 Verdi princess26 %: Abbr.27 *Italian fashion house28 Name hidden in "online dating"29 "Sly" animals30 *Oversees33 *Sends back, in court34 Improve38 65-Across, alternatively39 Double-helix molecule40 *Plummer or Bynes41 Architect Maya43 Trace around45 *Issuing forth46 Squirm47 Historical records48 Super ___ (classic console)50 Soothed52 Get ready for a drive, in golf53 ___ Rizzo ("Midnight Cowboy role)55 Bangkok language56 Speakers brand57 Ladder step58 *Couch go-with61 Neighbor of Belgium: Abbr.62 Zero

Solution