Puzzle
ACROSS
1 ___ Punk ("Around the World" duo)
5 Maturation
11 Big name in talks
14 Rights org. co-founded by Helen Keller
15 Be unable to stomach
16 Partners' possessive
17 1919 World Series runners-up, informally
19 Blessing-curse connector
20 Visual palindrome
21 Stained by a pen, say
22 Footwear company named for an antelope
24 "No ifs, ___ or buts!"
25 Get away
26 Freaks out
29 Drone registration org.
31 Poems of admiration
32 Guiding principle
33 Unpredictable way to go
35 Of ocean movements
36 Windows file extension
37 Tennis star Rafael
42 Lymph ___ (immune system parts)
44 Indian language
45 Actor McGregor
49 Enterprise letters
50 Biblical land
51 Batman voice Will
53 Go on a tirade
54 Glittery holiday strips
55 Very soft mineral
56 Word after "frat" or "tech"
59 "Let's call ___ draw"
60 1988 film about 17-Across, and a hint to the starred clues
63 Vancouver Canucks' org.
64 Discomfort
65 "Winning ___ everything"
66 Some appliances
67 School day division
68 Toy brickDOWN
1 *Official order
2 Like muscles after doing CrossFit, perhaps
3 Leave in a hurry
4 Rubber ducky's place
5 They secrete
6 Scotch on the ___
7 Like some scotch
8 Oz. and kg.
9 "Walden" writer Henry David
10 Puts a jinx on
11 "Oh well"
12 Latvia's continent
13 *Plants used in rituals
18 Tallest U.S. president
23 Environmentalist's prefix
24 Verdi princess
26 %: Abbr.
27 *Italian fashion house
28 Name hidden in "online dating"
29 "Sly" animals
30 *Oversees
33 *Sends back, in court
34 Improve
38 65-Across, alternatively
39 Double-helix molecule
40 *Plummer or Bynes
41 Architect Maya
43 Trace around
45 *Issuing forth
46 Squirm
47 Historical records
48 Super ___ (classic console)
50 Soothed
52 Get ready for a drive, in golf
53 ___ Rizzo ("Midnight Cowboy role)
55 Bangkok language
56 Speakers brand
57 Ladder step
58 *Couch go-with
61 Neighbor of Belgium: Abbr.
62 Zero
Solution