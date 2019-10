Photo:VCG

The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics are shared by three scientists, the Royal Academy of Sciences in Stockholm announced on Tuesday.The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded with one half to James Peebles "for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology" and the other half jointly to Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz "for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star."