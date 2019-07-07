Brexit deal on verge of collapse

Photo: VCGBrexit
talks between Britain and the European Union appeared to be on the verge of collapse on Tuesday, with Brussels accusing London of intransigence and threatening the bloc's future.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said a deal was "overwhelmingly unlikely" without compromise by the UK, according to a Downing Street source.
Merkel warned that any deal was "essentially impossible" if London failed to give ground on the thorny Irish border question and keep British-run Northern Ireland in the EU customs union, the source added.
Britain is due to leave the EU on October 31, more than three years after the country narrowly voted in a referendum to end its almost five-decade membership of the bloc.
Johnson, who once said he would rather be "dead in a ditch" than seek a Brexit extension - submitted new plans last week in place of an agreement his predecessor Theresa May struck with Brussels in late 2018.
The UK parliament, which is deeply divided over Brexit, rejected that plan three times.
According to the BBC, Downing Street believes talks between the two sides are now "close to breaking down."
In Berlin, Merkel's office confirmed that the chancellor spoke by telephone to Johnson but said it would not comment "on such confidential discussions."