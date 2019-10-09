Turkey starts military operation against Kurdish forces in northern Syria

Photo:Xinhua

Turkey officially started its military campaign against the Kurdish forces in northern Syria on Wednesday, Syria's state TV reported.The Turkish campaign started by shelling the positions of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Ras al-Ayn area in the countryside of the northeastern province of Hasakah, said the TV.The Turkish side is heavily shelling the SDF sites, said the report.Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday his country has launched a military operation in northern Syria against the Kurdish forces that Ankara deems as terrorists and separatists.