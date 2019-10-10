China pledges green development as Beijing horticultural expo concludes





Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks at the closing ceremony of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2019 Beijing in Yanqing District of Beijing, China, Oct. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

The International Horticultural Exhibition 2019 Beijing concluded Wednesday with a festive ceremony, at which Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivered a speech and announced its closing.Extending congratulations on the success of the expo and gratitude toward the people who supported and attended the event, Li said in his speech that the horticultural expo, themed "Live Green, Live Better," was a great gathering for mutual learning among different civilizations, sharing new green technologies and experiencing the richness of nature.Remaining the world's largest developing country, China will continue to focus on economic development and solve problems through development, he said, stressing that China will stick to a holistic approach to pursue both high-quality economic development and high-standard environmental protection through reform and opening-up.He promised that the country will transform its development pattern, promote green development, contain pollution, enhance international cooperation, support multilateralism, uphold the principles of common but differentiated responsibilities, equity and respective capabilities, and actively implement the Paris Agreement Vicente Gonzalez Loscertales, secretary general of the Bureau of International Expositions, and Bernard Oosterom, president of the International Association of Horticultural Producers, also addressed the ceremony, congratulating the success of the expo and expressing their confidence that the world will achieve green, low-carbon and sustainable development of higher level through joint efforts.Foreign leaders attending the closing ceremony included Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Solomon Islands' Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Hor Namhong, Kyrgyz First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Hajibala Abutalybov.Before the ceremony, Li and the foreign leaders toured the horticultural exhibitions at the China Pavilion.Starting from April 29, the horticultural expo, attended by 110 countries and international organizations, had welcomed nearly 10 million visits.