HK teacher pushes patriotic values despite violence

Student protesters stand on the table and threw "hell money" on the face of Rocky S. Tuan, President of the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Photo: Screenshot of YouTube video

RELATED ARTICLES: Educators call for HK education system reform

"Even in the darkest moment, I will still try my best to pass the patriotic value to my students," said the Hong Kong Polytechnic University professor who was abused by radical students for calling for an end to violence.With scars still fresh on his face, Chan Wai-keung, who teaches at Hong Kong Community College, a subsidiary of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, can still feel the pain on his waist.Chan was besieged and attacked by radical students in the classroom where he was lecturing for nearly five hours Tuesday.Recalling what happened that day, Chan told the Global Times on Friday that he entered the classroom on Tuesday, and found that only one-third of those in the classroom were his students. Many wore masks.They shouted slogans used by radical protesters the moment they saw him.Chan was informed he became a target of rioters, after he told the media that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government should press legal charges against radical protesters, and that the court should severely penalize those people."I knew immediately that the class could not continue and I wanted to leave, but they kept stopping me," Chan told the Global Times."They shouted obscenities, pointed laser beams at my eyes and my under parts, and threatened me. They asked me to make my political stance," said Chan.Chan understated his points: first, oppose violence; second, respect the rule of law, and third, "I teach Chinese history and culture as a Chinese, I am a Chinese and proud of my identity," he said.However, when the rioters heard Chan say he's Chinese, they screamed and asked him to apologize.Chan tried to leave several times but was stopped and pushed to the ground. The radical students even tried to stop police from entering the campus after students and Chan's wife called the police.While waiting for the police, more and more "students" gathered. Chan was released after a vice dean mediated.On Wednesday, the college suspended Chan's class and assigned a replacement.Chan told the Global Times on Friday that he was conducting research.He said he saw many abusive posters against him on his office door when he returned to the college."As a teacher, I am no long angry. If the students are willing to correct their mistakes, I am also willing to forgive them," said Chan. But he said, "However, I don't think they realized their mistakes, which breaks my heart.""Hong Kong colleges have problems," Chan said.The universities should teach students to respect and tolerate others, and cherish freedom of speech. However, some students now seem to be unable to listen to different opinions, and they use verbal and physical violence to suppress others' remarks.The fierce and long containment Chan has encountered is something that Hong Kong teachers had not experienced in years."More and more violence is happening on campus and the classroom has become a place for political wrangling," Chan said helplessly. "The campus in Hong Kong has almost become the most dangerous place in Hong Kong. It has become a 'protected area' for violent acts because the police cannot get in."Chan believes that the most important thing now is to tell the students that they have done something wrong instead of spoiling them and telling them that they have no problems. "A lot of students have been very wrong, and even violated the law. At this time, tolerance is connivance," Chan said. He said some principals and professors either refused to express their opinions or pleased both sides because they afraid that the students would make trouble. "This will only harm our next generation."Chan now wears a hat and mask when he goes out because more and more people know him. Although many people support him, he is also worried that he will be "black handed." Chan said he still hopes to return to the podium. "I never thought about giving up being a teacher because of this incident. I will still do my best at the darkest time and convey the patriotic values I believe in to the students through lectures," he said. "I will never give up my teaching ideals."