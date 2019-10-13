Panda twins born in southwest China

A newborn giant panda cub is pictured at a breeding base in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 12, 2019. A giant panda gave birth to twin cubs at a breeding base in Chengdu, Sichuan, local authorities said Saturday. The first male cub was born at 1:58 p.m. weighing 176.6 grams while his younger brother popped out at 4:35 p.m. weighing 131.4 grams. (Xinhua)
A pair of newborn giant panda twin cubs are pictured at a breeding base in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 11, 2019. A giant panda gave birth to twin cubs at a breeding base in Chengdu, Sichuan, local authorities said Saturday. The first male cub was born at 1:58 p.m. weighing 176.6 grams while his younger brother popped out at 4:35 p.m. weighing 131.4 grams. (Xinhua)
A newborn giant panda cub is pictured at a breeding base in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 12, 2019. A giant panda gave birth to twin cubs at a breeding base in Chengdu, Sichuan, local authorities said Saturday. The first male cub was born at 1:58 p.m. weighing 176.6 grams while his younger brother popped out at 4:35 p.m. weighing 131.4 grams. (Xinhua)
A newborn giant panda cub is pictured at a breeding base in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 12, 2019. A giant panda gave birth to twin cubs at a breeding base in Chengdu, Sichuan, local authorities said Saturday. The first male cub was born at 1:58 p.m. weighing 176.6 grams while his younger brother popped out at 4:35 p.m. weighing 131.4 grams. (Xinhua)
A pair of newborn giant panda twin cubs are pictured at a breeding base in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 11, 2019. A giant panda gave birth to twin cubs at a breeding base in Chengdu, Sichuan, local authorities said Saturday. The first male cub was born at 1:58 p.m. weighing 176.6 grams while his younger brother popped out at 4:35 p.m. weighing 131.4 grams.(Xinhua)