Panda cub wrestles with basket

A giant panda cub spends quite some time playing with a basket at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 11, 2019. The research base ranked second after the Palace Museum in the list of top 10 most-viewed scenic spots of China, receiving nearly 7.5 million visitors in 2018, Xinhua reported. (Photo: China News Service)

A giant panda cub spends quite some time playing with a basket at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 11, 2019. The research base ranked second after the Palace Museum in the list of top 10 most-viewed scenic spots of China, receiving nearly 7.5 million visitors in 2018, Xinhua reported. (Photo: China News Service)

A giant panda cub spends quite some time playing with a basket at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 11, 2019. The research base ranked second after the Palace Museum in the list of top 10 most-viewed scenic spots of China, receiving nearly 7.5 million visitors in 2018, Xinhua reported. (Photo: China News Service)