National smart robot competition held in Qingdao

Contestants take part in a robot fighting match during a national smart robot competition in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 12, 2019. The robot competition consists of 49 events in 12 categories with the participation of more than 1,000 teams from across China. (Xinhua)

Two contestants test their robots during a national smart robot competition in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 12, 2019. The robot competition consists of 49 events in 12 categories with the participation of more than 1,000 teams from across China. (Xinhua)

Two teams of contestants take part in a robot football match during a national smart robot competition in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 12, 2019. The robot competition consists of 49 events in 12 categories with the participation of more than 1,000 teams from across China. (Xinhua)

Contestants test their robots during a national smart robot competition in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 12, 2019. The robot competition consists of 49 events in 12 categories with the participation of more than 1,000 teams from across China. (Xinhua)

A contestant tests a robot during a national smart robot competition in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 12, 2019. The robot competition consists of 49 events in 12 categories with the participation of more than 1,000 teams from across China. (Xinhua)