Learning Chinese

depression抑郁症(yìyùzhènɡ)A: I saw a news report that said more than 300 million people in the world suffer from depression.我看新闻说全球抑郁症患者超三亿了。(wǒ kàn xīnwén shuō quánqiú yìyùzhènɡ huànzhě chāo sānyì le.)B: That many?这么多？(zhèmeduō?)A: Yup. There are many people suffering from depression in China as well.是的。中国的抑郁症患者其实也不少。(shìde. zhōnɡɡuó de yìyùzhènɡ huànzhě qíshí yě bùshǎo.)B: A lot of people look happy, but in reality they may have gone through a lot of pain and hardship in their hearts.蛮多人看着挺开朗,但其实心里可能经历着很大的痛苦和煎熬。(mánduōrén kànzhe tǐnɡ kāilǎnɡ, dàn qíshí xīnlǐ kěnénɡ jīnɡlì zhe hěndà de tònɡkǔ hé jiān'áo.)A: This is a mental disorder, not just feeling upset like everyone says.这是精神疾病,并不是大家以为的心情不好。(zhèshì jīnɡshén jíbìnɡ, bìnɡ búshì dàjiā yǐwéi de xīnqínɡ bùhǎo.)B: The public's understanding of depression is still far from complete.看来大众对抑郁症的认识还是远远不够全面。(kànlái dàzhònɡ duì yìyùzhènɡ de rènshí háishì yuǎnyuǎn búɡòu quánmiàn.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT