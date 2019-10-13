Learning Chinese

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/10/13 11:23:39
Chat attack



depression

抑郁症

(yìyùzhènɡ) 

A: I saw a news report that said more than 300 million people in the world suffer from depression.

我看新闻说全球抑郁症患者超三亿了。

(wǒ kàn xīnwén shuō quánqiú yìyùzhènɡ huànzhě chāo sānyì le.) 

B: That many? 

这么多？

(zhèmeduō?)

A: Yup. There are many people suffering from depression in China as well.

是的。中国的抑郁症患者其实也不少。

(shìde. zhōnɡɡuó de yìyùzhènɡ huànzhě qíshí yě bùshǎo.)

B: A lot of people look happy, but in reality they may have gone through a lot of pain and hardship in their hearts.

蛮多人看着挺开朗,但其实心里可能经历着很大的痛苦和煎熬。

(mánduōrén kànzhe tǐnɡ kāilǎnɡ, dàn qíshí xīnlǐ kěnénɡ jīnɡlì zhe hěndà de tònɡkǔ hé jiān'áo.)

A: This is a mental disorder, not just feeling upset like everyone says. 

这是精神疾病,并不是大家以为的心情不好。

(zhèshì jīnɡshén jíbìnɡ, bìnɡ búshì dàjiā yǐwéi de xīnqínɡ bùhǎo.)

B: The public's understanding of depression is still far from complete. 

看来大众对抑郁症的认识还是远远不够全面。

(kànlái dàzhònɡ duì yìyùzhènɡ de rènshí háishì yuǎnyuǎn búɡòu quánmiàn.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT



 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: DIALOGUE,CONVERSATION
blog comments powered by Disqus