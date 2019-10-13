J-10 fighter jets conduct unscripted air combat exercise at night

Ground crews assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command signal J-10 fighter jets to taxi on the runway during an unscripted night air combat exercise on October 10, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn)

Ground crews assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command signal J-10 fighter jets to taxi on the runway during an unscripted night air combat exercise on October 10, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn)

J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the runway to their parking spots after completing an unscripted night air combat exercise on October 10, 2019.(eng.chinamil.com.cn)

J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the runway to their parking spots after completing an unscripted night air combat exercise on October 10, 2019.(eng.chinamil.com.cn)

J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command sit abreast on the flightline with camouflages after an unscripted night air combat exercise on October 10, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn)