More Hong Kong companies scheduled to attend 2nd CIIE

Photo taken on July 26, 2019 shows the Pre-Expo Exhibitors and Buyers Matchmaking Meeting for the second China International Import Expo in Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will lead 47 Hong Kong companies and institutions to attend the upcoming 2nd China International Import Expo (CIIE), which runs from November 5 to 10, the Xinhua News Agency reported.These companies will cover an exhibition area of 1,432 square meters, up nearly 80 percent from 2018, according to Xinhua. It said that the Hong Kong Product Zone, which covers 1,000 square meters, will showcase 31 Hong Kong food enterprises, an increase of nine enterprises from last year.Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Services Zone, which covers 432 square meters, will hold 16 companies and institutions in architecture, logistics and design, among other sectors. Invest Hong Kong, a government department responsible for foreign direct investment, will attend the expo for the first time."The increase in the number of Hong Kong enterprises attending the expo via the HKTDC as well as the increase in their exhibition areas show the growing attractiveness of the CIIE," Zhong Yongxi, chief representative of East and Central China of the HKTDC, was quoted as saying.Hong Kong companies like Lee Kum Kee, Wing Wah and Four Seas Group will attend the CIIE for the second straight year, Xinhua reported. Kum Kee and Wing Wah didn't immediately comment when contacted by the Global Times.As for the spillover effect of the CIIE, Zhong said that besides transaction volume and agreements during the six-day event, Hong Kong enterprises also value daily business growth in general trade and cross-border e-commerce.With the opportunity to test the Chinese mainland market, Hong Kong companies will benefit in terms of product pricing, attracting two-way investment and enhancing Belt and Road Initiative connections, according to Zhong.