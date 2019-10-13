Xi meets Nepal Communist Party co-chairman to advance inter-party ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping met Sunday with co-chairman of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda, and the two leaders agreed to reinforce inter-party exchanges.
"You are a veteran statesman in Nepal and also a good friend and old friend of the Chinese people," said Xi, speaking highly of Dahal's important contributions to the development of the China-Nepal relationship.
"Last year, you, together with Nepali Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, made a political decision by forming the Nepal Communist Party, which opened a new stage for Nepal's political stability and economic development," said Xi.
"China and Nepal are bound by mountains and rivers, and stay as close as lips and teeth," said the Chinese president.
Xi said the Chinese side appreciates Nepal's long-term and firm support on issues concerning China's core interests, and is willing to continue to deepen all-round bilateral cooperation, and provide support and assistance for Nepal's development, so as to achieve greater development of the relationship.
Xi also briefed Dahal on the basic experience of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in exercising full and strict governance over the party, strengthening the building of the ruling party, and consolidating the party's ruling position.
As both the CPC and the NCP are guided by the thinking of Marxism, Xi said, the CPC is willing to strengthen inter-party exchanges with the NCP, establish regular mechanisms for exchanges, and learn from each other's experience in party building and state governance, so as to build a new type of inter-party ties featuring mutual respect, mutual learning and seeking common ground while reserving differences.
Dahal, for his part, warmly welcomed Xi's visit to Nepal, and congratulated the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China.
He said that the NCP admires China's unprecedented development, which has been made by the Chinese people under the successful leadership of the CPC. The Nepali side shares the belief and aspirations that the CPC will continue to lead the Chinese people to overcome all difficulties and obstacles, realize the two centenary goals and accomplish the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.
Dahal said the Nepali side expects to establish a long-term cooperative relationship with the CPC, and hopes to draw on the CPC's successful experience in state governance.
It is believed that Xi's visit will lift Nepal-China relations to new heights and help Nepal achieve national development and prosperity, said Dahal.
Noting that the two countries have long been enjoying mutual trust and support, Dahal applauded China's commitment to promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and expressed Nepal's readiness to actively participate in the joint construction of the Belt and Road
, and scale up exchanges and cooperation.