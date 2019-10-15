RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Be careful how you deal with people in positions of authority today. The wrong move could end up seeing you crushed by giants. Paying more attention to your mental, physical and emotional health will pay off. Your lucky numbers: 2, 6, 8, 14, 18.Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Take care of pressing matters as quickly as possible so you can get some much-needed rest tonight. A night of relaxation will help recharge your batteries and give you the energy you need for tomorrow. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Though things may feel very competitive at work, sometimes you have to put aside your ambitions so you can relax and socialize with your coworkers. The connections you build will actually prove useful in the future. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Your positive attitude will make you the center of attention. Use this to your advantage by making new contacts that will be able to help your career. You are sure to come across a great deal if you head out shopping today. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)There may be a lot that you want to achieve, but you remain unsure on how to reach these goals. Inspiration is sure to strike if you spend some time talking with someone with more experience than yourself. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Instead of trying to change others, try to find a way to accept them the way they are. Opening your heart isn't always easy, but it's the best way to achieve peace and happiness. A financial situation will require your attention. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Education will be highlighted. You will be able to accomplish quite a bit over the next few days by focusing on your strengths. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)A joint venture will not pay off unless you are willing to take some risks. Just make sure that any danger is not yours and yours alone. Do not hesitate to offer a helping hand to your friends today. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)There will be money to make if you act on your instincts today. Do not be afraid to take some risks. Focus on positive changes you can make at home that will add to your comfort or entertainment. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)You may end up being incredibly busy today, although that is no guarantee you will actually accomplish anything. Things are looking up for you financially. This will be a good time to invest in your future retirement. ✭✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Getting involved in an argument will only cost you momentum and keep you from accomplishing what you set out to do. The ability to compromise will be key to getting what you want. Romance is in the stars for you tonight. ✭✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Some career changes are heading your way. Whether these are good or bad will all depend on your point of view. A fun time will be had by all if you head out for a night on the town with friends. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Someone from your past is about to have a huge influence on your future. A short trip to somewhere new will broaden your horizons although it may cost you a little bit of money. ✭✭✭