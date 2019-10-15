Puzzle

1 Mud bath venue4 Backpack part9 Buy things13 Elephant ___14 Cape-waving combatant15 Folded food16 Judges at a Scottish food contest? (hint: the last letter was originally letter 5)18 Pub array19 Spacious car20 Request for permission21 Creative writing degs.22 Retiring hairstylist's final job? (... letter 1)25 Faithfully following28 Tinted29 ___ packing (dismiss)30 Sticks with flat blades34 ___-Seltzer37 In short order, for short38 Adequate coat? (... letter 2)40 Kind of code on an envelope41 Patriotic march composer43 Siamese, now44 Preliminary software version45 Alibis47 Big name in small trains49 Unload a slippery fish from a truck? (... letter 7)54 Hawaiian party55 High male voice56 No longer too young60 E.g., e.g.61 Lawn machine used on 16-, 22-, 38- and 49-Across63 Major Egyptian water source64 Made one65 De Armas of "The Informer"66 Action67 ___-walsy68 Word of assent1 Hardens2 Cut the rind from3 Lacking in moisture4 Soak (up)5 "Fast Car" singer Chapman6 Kidney-related7 Large venue8 Remove roughness from9 Speak haltingly10 Six11 School zone?12 Group that made the Wild West less wild14 Principle17 Worked on a driveway23 Chess "castle"24 Low brass instrument25 192 of them make a qt.26 Decorate anew27 Full of profanity, perhaps31 Fitting32 "Yay, team!"33 Mrs., in Managua35 Tick's relative36 Iridescent gem38 "&$#!," for one39 NATO alphabet word after "Juliett"42 Sewed by a surgeon44 Wow-inducing, in old theater slang46 Make airtight48 Despairing poker declaration49 Pituitary or thyroid organ50 Jazzman Blake51 Justice Kagan52 Online merchandising53 Many Soho dwellings57 Out of office58 Hereditary determinant59 Periods62 Queen ___ ("Halo" singer, to fans)

