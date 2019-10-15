Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Mud bath venue
4 Backpack part
9 Buy things
13 Elephant ___
14 Cape-waving combatant
15 Folded food
16 Judges at a Scottish food contest? (hint: the last letter was originally letter 5)
18 Pub array
19 Spacious car
20 Request for permission
21 Creative writing degs.
22 Retiring hairstylist's final job? (... letter 1)
25 Faithfully following
28 Tinted
29 ___ packing (dismiss)
30 Sticks with flat blades
34 ___-Seltzer
37 In short order, for short
38 Adequate coat? (... letter 2)
40 Kind of code on an envelope
41 Patriotic march composer
43 Siamese, now
44 Preliminary software version
45 Alibis
47 Big name in small trains
49 Unload a slippery fish from a truck? (... letter 7)
54 Hawaiian party
55 High male voice
56 No longer too young
60 E.g., e.g.
61 Lawn machine used on 16-, 22-, 38- and 49-Across
63 Major Egyptian water source
64 Made one
65 De Armas of "The Informer"
66 Action
67 ___-walsy
68 Word of assentDOWN
1 Hardens
2 Cut the rind from
3 Lacking in moisture
4 Soak (up)
5 "Fast Car" singer Chapman
6 Kidney-related
7 Large venue
8 Remove roughness from
9 Speak haltingly
10 Six
11 School zone?
12 Group that made the Wild West less wild
14 Principle
17 Worked on a driveway
23 Chess "castle"
24 Low brass instrument
25 192 of them make a qt.
26 Decorate anew
27 Full of profanity, perhaps
31 Fitting
32 "Yay, team!"
33 Mrs., in Managua
35 Tick's relative
36 Iridescent gem
38 "&$#!," for one
39 NATO alphabet word after "Juliett"
42 Sewed by a surgeon
44 Wow-inducing, in old theater slang
46 Make airtight
48 Despairing poker declaration
49 Pituitary or thyroid organ
50 Jazzman Blake
51 Justice Kagan
52 Online merchandising
53 Many Soho dwellings
57 Out of office
58 Hereditary determinant
59 Periods
62 Queen ___ ("Halo" singer, to fans)
Solution