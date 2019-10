Photo: Courtesy of organizers

Ningbo in East China's Zhejiang Province will host its annual marathon on Saturday October 26, organizers said Tuesday.About 12,000 runners will participate, including 2,000 who attempt the full 42.195 kilometers. Others will try the half marathon or mini-marathon.The oldest participant is 79 years old, organizers said.The Ningbo marathon has been held annually since 2015, with the number of participants growing year by year.