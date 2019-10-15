CPI hits 3.0% in Sept, fired by pork prices

Local residents shop for vegetables at a market in Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu Province on Tuesday. Photo: IC

The consumer price index (CPI) in China, a main gauge of inflation, rose 3 percent year-on-year in September - the fastest rate in nearly six years - and that pace is likely to continue, industry observers said.However, the nation is unlikely to experience an inflationary spiral, they said.The figure, announced on Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), reached 3 percent for the first time since November 2013 mainly due to rising food prices - in particular pork prices, which soared 69.3 percent on a yearly basis.The CPI was up 0.9 percent month-on-month, which was 0.2 percentage points higher than in August.China doesn't have the basis of one-way inflation or deflation, but will follow market changes, said Sun Guofeng, head of the monetary policy department of the People's Bank of China (PBC), China's central bank, on Tuesday.The CPI is likely to rise about 3 percent in the fourth quarter, based on the hefty increase in pork prices, which is forecast to last until next year, analysts said. However, the trend does not signal an inflationary spiral, they added.Wang Jun, the Beijing-based chief economist at Zhongyuan Bank, told the Global Times on Tuesday that surging pork prices have resulted in a structural price hike instead of a general rise in inflation.





China's CPI from Feburary to September

