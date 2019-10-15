Rents for retail spaces in Hong Kong cut as riots take toll

Rents for shop space in Hong Kong plunged by 10.5 percent in the third quarter, as months of riots in the city took a toll, local media outlets reported, citing a report by US commercial real estate services CBRE Group Inc.

The decline was the sharpest in 21 years in Hong Kong, one of the world's most expensive cities, according to a report by local news site hkej.com on Tuesday.

The CBRE report further forecast another 5-10 percent fall for shop space rents before the year's end. 

The fall was due to growing cautiousness by retailers over continued riots in the city, as the China-US trade war and the riots cast a negative impact on locals' willingness to spend.

Rents in shopping malls may also take a hit as many of the riots took place near these venues.

In August, retail sales in Hong Kong fell about 23 percent year-on-year to HK$29.4 billion ($3.75 billion), according to the city's Census and Statistics Department.

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po urged real estate owners and property developers to take various measures, such as cutting rents and offering rent-free periods, to help retailers get through the challenges brought by a slowing global economy and local social incidents.

